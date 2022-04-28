City still buzzing from grizzlies big win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 24 hours since one of the biggest games in Grizzlies history and the city is still buzzing from the big win!

“I jumped and screamed like probably everyone else probably in in the room,” said Memphis native Clifton Davenport who watched the game at home Tuesday night.

Wednesday he was at FedEx forum having lunch and showing an out-of-town guest where all the magic happened the night before.

The Grizzlies dominated social media with celebrities like NBA superstar Lebron James, Rapper Juicy J and R and B artist Usher who attended the game and gushed about the heroics of star Ja Morant.

Morant ranked third in Google trends Tuesday with over 200,000 searches.

The Grizzlies success is helping to turn Memphis into a sports destination city.

“Oh a thousand percent. There’s no doubt about it. We wouldn’t be building a brand-new facility at Liberty Park if we weren’t,” said J.J. Greer, sales manager with the Memphis Sports Council.

Greer says the new Memphis Sports and Events Center will soon house a 227,000 square foot facility for indoor sports.

Greer said, “They can come compete at our venues here, but they can also buy tickets to Grizzlies games to see one of the greatest players in the world play, that’s an easy sell, right?”

Greer says Memphis Tourism is working overtime to engage businesses in the play-off spirit, by decorating store fronts from Beale Street to a gigantic sign at AutoZone’s headquarters downtown.

The Grizzlies in the play-offs picture is also helping a small business owner whose been selling Memphis gear for over 7 years.

“Once they played the first game, it turned on like a faucet, people were immediately buying, calling, emailing, in boxing not just locals but people coming from out of town too,” said Elliott Sayles of “Memphis Mane” merchandising.

Sayles says he can’t seem to keep it in stock.

He’s sold out twice and more than doubled his sales.

“It hurts so good. It’s a lot of activity, a lot of phone calls. It’s a good problem to have,” said Sayles.

Ja Morant ended the second half of the season ranked number 9 for overall NBA jersey sales.

The Memphis Grizzlies ranked number 10 for team merchandise.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.