Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a homicide on April 18.

Police responded to the shooting at the Garden Inn on American Way and found Jamon Ueal had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows Ueal getting out of a car with three others, two women and one man.

The man that drove the car is responsible for the shooting.

Police need help identifying the three suspects, and anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is encouraged to call 901_528-CASH.

No arrests have been made at this time.

