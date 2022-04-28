Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Brandon Clark makes Grizzlies win vs Minnesota possible in Game 5

Brandon Clarke
Brandon Clarke(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ big comeback win in the NBA Playoffs Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves may have been the Ja Morant show down the stretch but, one of the unsung heroes for the Bluff City has the same initials B.C.

That’s as in Brandon Clarke, the 6′8″ forward who came in off the bench as a one-man wrecking crew for the Griz.

With Jeran Jackson, Jr. limited with foul trouble, Clarke more than steps up his game.

He scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds -- ten in the 4th quarter alone, and seven of those were offensive. 

His big tip out to Ja Morant led to a 3-pointer that put the Grizzlies in the lead 107-106.  Memphis goes on to win the game 111-109.

For his part, Clarke takes no credit for his stellar play.

“We’ve got a really good team,” said Clarke. “A lot of guys can really play. And when you get the hustle we get from everybody, good things end up happening.”

The Griz now lead the Series 3 games to 2.

Game 6 is at Minneapolis Friday night.

Action News 5 will be in Minnesota to bring you all the highlights and post game.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say
Car crashes into Half Shell
Elderly driver crashes car into East Memphis restaurant

Latest News

Memphis Tiger football adds transfer linemen
Redbirds go yard in win at Durham, Liberatore to pitcher in International League
901 FC
901 FC defends Memphis vs Tampa Bay
Ja Morant
Morant shines in Game 5 win vs Timberwolves