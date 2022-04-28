Brandon Clark makes Grizzlies win vs Minnesota possible in Game 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ big comeback win in the NBA Playoffs Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves may have been the Ja Morant show down the stretch but, one of the unsung heroes for the Bluff City has the same initials B.C.

That’s as in Brandon Clarke, the 6′8″ forward who came in off the bench as a one-man wrecking crew for the Griz.

With Jeran Jackson, Jr. limited with foul trouble, Clarke more than steps up his game.

He scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds -- ten in the 4th quarter alone, and seven of those were offensive.

His big tip out to Ja Morant led to a 3-pointer that put the Grizzlies in the lead 107-106. Memphis goes on to win the game 111-109.

For his part, Clarke takes no credit for his stellar play.

“We’ve got a really good team,” said Clarke. “A lot of guys can really play. And when you get the hustle we get from everybody, good things end up happening.”

The Griz now lead the Series 3 games to 2.

Game 6 is at Minneapolis Friday night.

Action News 5 will be in Minnesota to bring you all the highlights and post game.

