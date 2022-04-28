901 FC defends Memphis vs Tampa Bay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With so many basketballs bouncing lately between the Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs, and the Memphis Tigers dealing with the transfer portal, 901 FC floated in the background quietly putting together a strong start to their United Soccer League season.

The 901 was on display Wednesday night at AutoZone Park against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Boys in Black. 3-1-1 on the year, put the pressure on the Rowdies early in the match.

How ‘bout first minute, pretty passing in the box to Phillip Goodrum, who found the back of the net for a 1-Nil lead.

The Rowdies tied it at 1 three minutes late on a beautifully placed free-kick into the upper 90 by Lewis Hilton from 35 yards out.

It stays that way until two minutes into stoppage time before the half when Derek Dodson blasts the header past the keeper off a free kick for a 2-1 lead.

901 FC put it away in the 85th minute as Chris Allen tickled the twine on the cross from Laurent Kissiedou.

901 FC goes on to win it 3-1.

The 901 is back in action at home this weekend hosting Miami at 7 p.m. Saturday downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.