16-year-old found submerged in apartment complex pool, in critical condition(Staff)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being found submerged in a pool on Wednesday.

Memphis Police responded to a call about a drowning at Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive.

Officer say a 16-year-old was found submerged in the complex’s pool and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

