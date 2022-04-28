16-year-old found submerged in apartment complex pool, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being found submerged in a pool on Wednesday.

Memphis Police responded to a call about a drowning at Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive.

Officer say a 16-year-old was found submerged in the complex’s pool and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

