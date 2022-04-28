1 injured in overnight shooting near Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects responsible for an overnight shooting in downtown Memphis.
Officers were flagged down at Second Street near Beale Street around 1:10 a.m. Thursday where a man was found shot.
He is currently listed in critical condition, according to Memphis police.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-5289-CASH to report any information on the investigation.
