1 injured in overnight shooting near Beale Street

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects responsible for an overnight shooting in downtown Memphis.

Officers were flagged down at Second Street near Beale Street around 1:10 a.m. Thursday where a man was found shot.

He is currently listed in critical condition, according to Memphis police.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-5289-CASH to report any information on the investigation.

