1 injured in overnight shooting near Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects responsible for an overnight shooting in downtown Memphis.

Officers were flagged down at Second Street near Beale Street around 1:10 a.m. Thursday where a man was found shot.

He is currently listed in critical condition, according to Memphis police.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-5289-CASH to report any information on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.