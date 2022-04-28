Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria

File photo of crime scene tape.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting near Wolfchase Galleria early Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 4:09 a.m. on Horizon Lake Drive at the Extended Stay America.

A man and woman were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The woman died of her injuries.

Two people are detained in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on the investigation, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

