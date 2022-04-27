Youth advocates say the Wilder Youth Development Center is ‘designed to fail’

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Designed to fail.

That’s how two groups of youth advocates are referring to the Wilder Youth Development Center after a nearly two-year investigation into reports of abuse and neglect at the Fayette County facility.

The center in Fayette County currently houses 32 youth between the ages of 14 and 18, 69% of the teens there are from Shelby County.

Disability Rights Tennessee (DRT) has been investigating conditions at the Wilder Youth Development Center since 2020 after receiving complaints of abuse and neglect.

Their findings were published this week in a 50 page report titled “Designed to Fail”

According to the report Wilder houses a disproportionate number of youths with disabilities and Black youth.

Investigators noted:

Sexual, physical and mental abuse

Lack of education and training

Use of solitary confinements as a form of punishment

Inadequacy of medical and mental health treatments, especially for children with disabilities

Johnnie Hatten, an investigator for DRT says she visited the facility, and talked with the youth and staff.

“As far as the mold, the feces smell, those things and the kids was saying, ‘Hey, hey, interview me. I wanna talk, I wanna talk,’” said Hatten.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services oversees the facility.

A DCS spokesperson said Wednesday they’ve seen the report and say, “areas of concern have already been identified and addressed by the department prior to the report. Employees who did not follow policy and procedure guidelines have been terminated.”

DRT’s legal director believes youth would be better off in community based alternatives programs.

“We think Children Services needs a transformation to an entirely new approach where it recognizes, services and plans for and actually treats disabilities that youth have it does not need to label all challenged teens as dangerous and unable to change,” said legal director for DRT Jack Derryberry.

A recent survey of 500 Tennesseans shows 79% overwhelmingly favor a system that focuses on prevention and rehabilitation.

Investigators hope the report opens the eyes the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and Governor Bill Lee.

“I’m really heartened by the fact that Governor Lee believes in rehabilitation for adults in our prison system. He has spoken about this many times recently, and I am hopeful that the release of this report will spur conversation with him and action by him,” said DRT Executive Director Lisa Primm.

Action New 5 reached out to Governor Bill Lee’s office for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

DCS said renovations have started on the facility and that there are parts of the report they do not agree with and will address with DRT.

Below is the full response from DCS:

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) received a report from DRT yesterday. The organization, supported by taxpayer dollars, monitors facilities, including juvenile justice facilities.

The DRT report focused on the Wilder Youth Development Center (Wilder) in West Tennessee. Wilder is a Level Three Juvenile Justice Facility with enhanced security measures. The facility is used to house individuals, up to the age of 19, who committed serious offenses as juveniles, but were not adjudicated to adult status in court.

Currently, there are fifteen 18-year-olds and twenty-one 14-to-17-year-olds at Wilder (32 in general population and 4 awaiting placement). They were found guilty of felony level offenses ranging from murder, rape, rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, carjacking, burglary and domestic assault. In addition, 19 of the residents incurred firearm charges.

We have completed a preliminary review of the report and noted that several areas of concern, have already been identified and addressed by the department prior to the report. Employees who did not follow policy and procedure guidelines have been terminated. Renovations have started on the building to update outdated dorms, bathrooms, and common areas. Current general population of the facility has been reduced to 32 individuals. Our preliminary review of the report also found findings which we do not agree with and will address with DRT.

DCS understands the challenges of providing a secure environment while also providing rehabilitative services to violent teen offenders. We will complete a full review of the report. We are confident with the support of our providers, community partners, legislators, and staff, we can work towards a resolution to any concern that may exist.

