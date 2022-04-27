Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to a warmer pattern that will ultimately lead to rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure parked over the Mid-South today is moving east allowing the return of a southerly flow that will bring warmer temperatures along with an increase in moisture ahead of a front that will enter the area this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and warm with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms late in the day and continuing into the evening and overnight along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

