WATCH: Two bears caught on camera fighting in Gatlinburg

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency believe it was two males establishing dominance.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears aren’t an unusual sight for East Tennesseans, but two people caught a once-in-a-lifetime view on camera Monday evening at a cabin in Gatlinburg.

A spokesperson from Ely’s Mill, a cabin rental agency, said visitors BJ and Micah Campbell were able to video two bears fighting just behind the mill earlier this week. Rest assured, the visitors were reportedly safe in a garage, taking the video away from the scene.

WVLT News reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to find out why the bears could be aggressively fighting, as seen in the video.

According to a representative with the organization, a veteran wildlife officer and a black bear manager looked at the video, and they concluded that the bears were disputing over a food source.

“While it’s a little bit early for bears to engage in battle for dominance during breeding season, we believe it may have been a dispute over a food source considering the size of both animals,” TWRA officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

