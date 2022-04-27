Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors

Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday. (SOURCE: ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPT.)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – A mountain lion in Arizona was apparently not ready to indulge in the resort treatment.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released a video of the mountain lion on social media walking outside of the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson Monday. The animal quickly changes its mind when it passes by the automatic doors, which open and scare the feline, causing it to run away.

The department said the mountain lion was probably young and learning its way around the area due to the way it reacted to the doors.

The department said that, although mountain lions are common in the Sabino Canyon area, they have only received a few reports of incidents with them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Moyt
Victim of fatal Sam Cooper stabbing identified as Lafayette’s Music Room Chef
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins
Grizzlies players offer to pay head coach Taylor Jenkins’ $15K fine
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Escaped Desoto Co. inmates were captured while working in Memphis restaurant, says DCSD

Latest News

Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp
FILE - The dissolution measure came in a GOP push to punish Disney over its opposition to a law...
Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it
Heard a loud noise in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.