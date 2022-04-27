Voting machines down at early voting precinct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The voting machines at the early voting location Abundant Grace Fellowship Church on East Shelby Drive are currently down.

A representative said the early voting precinct is experiencing power issues and the machines have not been unplugged.

The election commission says they are sending a technician to the location to fix the issue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.