Voting machines down at early voting precinct
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The voting machines at the early voting location Abundant Grace Fellowship Church on East Shelby Drive are currently down.
A representative said the early voting precinct is experiencing power issues and the machines have not been unplugged.
The election commission says they are sending a technician to the location to fix the issue.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.