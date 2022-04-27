Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Top tips for returning to the office

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the lifting of pandemic restrictions, more and more people are heading back to workplace in some capacity.

Dr. Dana Sumpter, Associate Professor of Organization Theory and Management at Pepperdine Business School, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some office tips for employees, especially for working moms.

Dr. Sumpter also talked about ways to make the transition more seamless, along with what companies can do to help facilitate re-entry to the workplace.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

