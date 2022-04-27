Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tipton County woman charged in attemtped murder of her husband

Joselyn Yates
Joselyn Yates(Covington Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County woman turned herself in last weekend after she was accused of shooting her husband during a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon.

Covington Police Department says 32-year-old Joselyn Yates is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Investigators say on Sunday around 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a shooting on South College Street in Covington where they found a man suffering two gunshot wounds inside a semi-truck. He was attempting to flee the scene of the shooting at the intersection of South College and James Street, according to police.

He was rushed to a Memphis hospital in stable condition.

Police confirmed the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between the victim and his wife, later identified as Yates.

During the investigation, witnesses told officers Yates fled the scene in a blue Jeep and was believed to be heading to Shelby County.

Yates surrendered to CPD detectives where she allegedly admitted to her role in the shooting, according to the department.

Yates’ husband was released from the hospital Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CPD or Central Dispatch at 901-475-4300.

