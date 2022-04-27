Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County to close road through 2023 for drainage improvement project

Map of Shelby County road closure
Map of Shelby County road closure(Shelby County Government)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County officials announced Wednesday an extensive road closure through next year for a drainage improvement project.

Charles Bartlett Road between Quito Road and Oglesby Road will be closed starting May 2 through January 22, 2023.

The county says the project requires installing a new concrete box culvert across Charles Bartlett Road.

Charles Bartlett Road will be open to local traffic only from Quito Road and Oglesby Road.

During this time, West Union Road may be used as an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jody Moyt
Victim of fatal Sam Cooper stabbing identified as Lafayette’s Music Room Chef
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins
Grizzlies players offer to pay head coach Taylor Jenkins’ $15K fine
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Escaped Desoto Co. inmates were captured while working in Memphis restaurant, says DCSD

Latest News

Beale Street Music Festival Stage Map
Breakdown of parking and security for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
One in critical, others injured in multi-vehicle crash
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto
Hazmat situation backs up traffic on I-55 in DeSoto