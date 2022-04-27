Shelby County to close road through 2023 for drainage improvement project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County officials announced Wednesday an extensive road closure through next year for a drainage improvement project.

Charles Bartlett Road between Quito Road and Oglesby Road will be closed starting May 2 through January 22, 2023.

The county says the project requires installing a new concrete box culvert across Charles Bartlett Road.

Charles Bartlett Road will be open to local traffic only from Quito Road and Oglesby Road.

During this time, West Union Road may be used as an alternate route.

