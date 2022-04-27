Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Revised bill to shift control of 3 Germantown schools heads to governor’s desk

(WMC Action News 5)
By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The revised “3G’s bill” passed through the Tennessee legislature and is headed to Gov. Bill Lees’s desk to be signed into law.

The legislation shifts control of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School from Memphis-Shelby County Schools to the Germantown Municipal School District.

The City of Germantown wanted its three namesake schools back valuing the schools at $35-$40 million. MSCS who oversees the 3G’s says those school buildings are worth much more than that.

MSCS says it would need at least $70-$90 million to build a new school to accommodate students if the district loses those schools.

If it becomes law it would take effect in January but would still require an agreement between the municipal district and county by July 2023.

The legislation also requires the local board of education for the county and municipal districts to approve the agreement.

