Police: Woman assaulted at Buds Carwash

Monika Blakely
Monika Blakely(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was cleaning out her car when she was attacked by two other women.

According to the affidavit, Monika Blakely and Precious Hudson approached the woman while she was cleaning out a rental car at Buds Carwash.

Blakely reportedly hit the woman several times in the face, chest and stomach with an unknown sharp object while Hudson held the woman down and hit her.

The two fled the scene in a red sedan.

The report says the woman had an order of protection issued against Blakely on April 12.

The woman suffered 15 lacerations and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Blakely is charged with attempted first-degree murder and violating an order of protection.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

