Police officer fired following drug arrest

According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old Candace Cole attempted to purchase “illicit narcotics” while off-duty.(Woodruff County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman who once served as an officer for the Wynne Police Department is out of a job following her arrest on drug charges.

According to Chief Richard Dennis, his office learned on Monday, April 25, that 36-year-old Candace Cole attempted to purchase “illicit narcotics” while off-duty.

The police department then notified the First Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Agents arrested Cole following the task force’s investigation and booked her into the Woodruff County Detention Center.

She was released from jail Tuesday night after posting bond, a spokesperson for the Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds said.

“This case, in its entirety, is being handled by the First Judicial District Drug Task Force,” Dennis said. “Any and all inquiries should be directed to that agency.”

Region 8 News has requested the probable cause affidavit for Cole’s arrest and will update this story as more details become available.

Heard a loud noise in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
West Memphis Mayor proposes pay increase for police and firefighters
Tierra Thomas
Apartment tenant charged in shooting of maintenance man
One man shot, killed in Tunica County
