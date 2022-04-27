Advertise with Us
One man shot, killed in Tunica County(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A man was shot multiple times through a wall while visiting a friend.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on Kirby Road Tuesday night.

Officers say that 23-year-old Ladarius Golden was found shot. He was conscious and transported to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Police say that Golden was visiting a friend’s house when someone fired shots into the home.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

