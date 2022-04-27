Advertise with Us
New devices helping to connect remote loved ones

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID cases become less and less, life is starting to return to normal. While parents are starting to return to the office, many worry about missing out on moments with their kids.

Early childhood development expert Dr. Michele Borba joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about how children and parents have been impacted by the shift back to the office.

Dr. Borba also spoke about how new devices can build connections between children and remote loved ones.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

