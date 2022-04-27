National Council on Occupational Safety and Health to announce ‘Dirty Dozen’ employers list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Council on Occupational Safety and Health will announce this year’s “Dirty Dozen” employers list Wednesday.

It’s a list of employers the organization says puts communities at risk due to unsafe practices. A former Starbucks worker from the “Memphis 7″ will join the organization during the announcement of this year’s list.

Some Memphis Starbucks employees are out of a job Tuesday, just weeks after they announced their efforts to unionize. (Source: WMC)

This comes after a formal complaint was issued against Starbucks last week by the National Labor Relations Board.

The complaint alleges Starbucks fired the Memphis 7 because they “joined or assisted the union and engaged in concerted activities, and to discourage employees from engaging in these activities.”

Nikki Taylor was one of the Memphis 7 who were fired by Starbucks for union organizing activity. She was a former shift supervisor at the Poplar & Highland store.

Wednesday’s meeting will not only feature Taylor but other workers across various companies who were fired for organizing to demand better work conditions.

According to the organization, several of the Dirty Dozen have engaged in harassment and retaliation against workers who are speaking out for safety on the job.

