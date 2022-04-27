Advertise with Us
Memphis police crossing guard struck in hit-and-run

Crossing guard
Crossing guard(WVIR)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the woman they say hit a crossing guard Monday morning and sped away from the scene.

Memphis Police Department says the Memphis police school crossing guard was struck by a white Toyota Camry around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Faxon Avenue and North McLean Boulevard.

He was assisting students, with the stop sign raised, in front of Snowden School at the time of the crash, according to MPD. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver fled the scene heading south on McLean.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

