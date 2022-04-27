‘Memphis Memphis Memphis’: Four years later famous saying makes Growl Towel debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will play game five against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday at FedExForum, and there is lot of Bluff City energy behind the game thanks to the new growl towel design.

There’s only one word on the towel, laid out for fans at FedExForum: Memphis, written half a dozen times, based on the famous line spoken by boxing coach Donnie Young.

In 2018, Young answered a question from Action News 5 Sports about the win in a boxing match at FedExForum.

“Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. Nothing but Memphis. Everywhere we go is Memphis the most beautiful land,” Young said then.

That clip quickly went viral by exuding the pride understood by Memphians.

That moment came full circle Tuesday night.

“It started here at the FedExForum as far as going viral,” Young said. “Now we have our Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs. It’s the right time.”

“I’m glad that became the war cry for the city,” said boxer Macro Hall, Jr.

Young was coaching Hall when he delivered that love note to Memphis.

Hall said he had just won his first professional match when he was asked what it meant to be a Memphis fighter winning in FedExForum.

He was at a loss for words, but his coach was not.

“Everybody was excited and I’m glad he chose those words and kind of made the city become better,” Hall said.

Young said “Memphis Memphis Memphis” has become a movement.

Young said he is working to give back to the city’s youth and elderly population.

Hall is looking to do the same by opening up a gym, Man Down Boxing Club, in Westwood for youth and senior citizens.

It’s a movement to make Memphis even more beautiful.

“Memphis is one of the greatest cities in the world,” Young said. “That’s why I’ll always shout Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, nothing but Memphis, the most beautiful city in the world.”

Hall and Young said well before that clip went viral that was the way they got hyped up before a match.

They hope the same goes for the Grizzlies.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.