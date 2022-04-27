Memphis hospital hit with cyberattack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenet Healthcare Corporation experienced a ransomware attack last week impacting a Bluff City Hospital.

Tenet Healthcare says all of its hospitals, including St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, remained operational and continued to deliver care to patients.

St. Francis released the statement below following the attack:

“Tenet experienced a cybersecurity incident and responded immediately with extensive protection protocols to safeguard its systems and restrict further unauthorized activity. During the temporary disruption, Saint Francis Healthcare continued to deliver patient care safely and effectively utilizing established back up processes.

Efforts to restore our systems are making important progress and we are beginning to resume normal operations. In parallel, Tenet launched an investigation and is taking additional measures to protect patient, employee, and other data. We are grateful to our physicians, nurses, and staff for continuing to provide safe, quality patient care while we work to address this matter.”

