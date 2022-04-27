Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A chilly start this morning but mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Some clouds late and lows near 50 degrees. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures near 80, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain or storms are likely both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Dry weather should return by mid-week through Friday.

