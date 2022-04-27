Indianapolis homicide suspect arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for a homicide in Indianapolis was arrested in Memphis Tuesday.

Officers say Maceo Roberts was behind the wheel of the suspect’s vehicle in the homicide when officers tried to pull him over Monday.

Investigators say he then sped off before crashing into two vehicles near Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill Road.

One person needed medical attention due to the crash.

Police say Roberts tried to run away but was quickly arrested.

Roberts was wanted on homicide charges in Indianapolis as well as an armed robbery warrant in New Orleans.

He also racked up weapons, evading arrest and reckless driving charges in Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.