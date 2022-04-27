Family and co-workers remember Memphis chef killed in stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A community remembers a beloved Memphis chef who became the victim of a fatal stabbing Sunday.

Family and friends of Jody Moyt told Action News 5, he was a dedicated father and a leader.

The man behind bars accused in his death served time for murder in another state 30 years ago.

Moyt was the executive chef at Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square.

“Lafayette’s wouldn’t be even semi-successful without all the contributions that Jody made to the team and the business itself,’ said General Manager Julien Salley, Jr.

Salley says Moyt was a brilliant leader and inspired many.

He also worked for Beale Street Blues Company Restaurants. including B.B. King’s Blues Club and Moondance.

Outside his accomplishments inside the kitchen, Moyt was also a father to 6-year-old Lillian Grace Moyt.

“He did not waver from how much love he had for his little girl and I am so grateful for that,” said Amanda Flores. “The one thing that I can say about him is he loved being a dad. It completely changed his life.”

Lillian’s mother Amanda Flores says Moyt was always smiling and an easy-going guy who loved his family. When he didn’t show up to work, Flores says they knew something was wrong.

“We literally had a team of friends and family out scouring the city looking for him,” said Flores. “Reaching out. Getting in touch with each other trying to follow his last steps. Where he was. Where he had been. Where he was going.”

57-year-old Jonathan Brush is charged with second degree murder.

He allegedly told police that Moyt tried to run him off the road and threatened him.

“He was heading home,” said Flores. “He was headed home. It happened within 10 minutes of him being from home.”

This is not Brush’s first run-in with the law, he was convicted of second degree murder in Florida back in 1992 for pushing a man off a balcony. He served nearly 12 years in prison for that crime.

Jonathan Brush is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

He is due in court May 3.

