Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Elderly driver crashes car into East Memphis restaurant

Car crashes into Half Shell
Car crashes into Half Shell(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver crashed his car into a restaurant in East Memphis Tuesday night leaving damage behind.

According to Memphis Police Department, the crash happened around 6 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Half Shell told Action News 5 that an elderly man hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a storage area in the front of the restaurant.

The restaurant is still open.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jody Moyt
Victim of fatal Sam Cooper stabbing identified as Lafayette’s Music Room Chef
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins
Grizzlies players offer to pay head coach Taylor Jenkins’ $15K fine
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Escaped Desoto Co. inmates were captured while working in Memphis restaurant, says DCSD

Latest News

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Beale Street Music Festival eats...
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Beale Street Music Festival eats
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Beale Street Music Festival eats
New devices helping to connect remote loved ones (Amazon Glow)
New devices helping to connect remote loved ones
New devices helping to connect remote loved ones