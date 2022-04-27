Elderly driver crashes car into East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver crashed his car into a restaurant in East Memphis Tuesday night leaving damage behind.

According to Memphis Police Department, the crash happened around 6 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Half Shell told Action News 5 that an elderly man hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a storage area in the front of the restaurant.

The restaurant is still open.

