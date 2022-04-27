Driver not charged in wreck that killed Mississippi resource officer

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver who fatally crashed into a Lee County school resource officer will not be charged.

That’s according to District Attorney John Weddle.

The incident happened on January 13 outside the Shannon Primary School along Highway 45 while officer Johnny Patterson was directing traffic. He died a few days later.

In his opinion, Weddle believed the jury came to the conclusion the crash was an accident and not intentional.

However, the district attorney said the driver was traveling 75 mph. The speed limit is 55 mph along that stretch of the highway.

