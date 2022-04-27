Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Beale Street Music Festival eats

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival is this weekend and Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about some of the food options you will want to check out.

Whether you are wanting the classic Pronto Pup or healthier fare, Jennifer has you covered.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

