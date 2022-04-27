Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Beale Street Music Festival eats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival is this weekend and Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about some of the food options you will want to check out.

Whether you are wanting the classic Pronto Pup or healthier fare, Jennifer has you covered.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.