City Watch: Mother believed to have taken newborn from hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newborn baby has been taken from the hospital prior to being released from the hospital’s care.

MPD says that the mother, Monique Bradley, is believed to have taken her newborn son, Mason McThune, from Regional One prior to his release.

MPD stressed that this is not an abduction and they only want to check on the wellbeing of the child.

The child was reported missing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the child or Bradley are encouraged to call MPD at 901-545-2677.

