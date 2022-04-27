Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breakdown of parking and security for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hype continues to build as folks prepare to flood Liberty Park for the Beale Street Music Festival.

There will be a large police presence at Beale Street Music Festival this weekend at Liberty Park, both for security and traffic control.

Beale Street Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Memphis police and Liberty Park officials held a news conference Wednesday about designated parking, transportation and expected crowds for the Beale Street Music Festival which kicks on Friday.

There are about 70,000 people expected to go to the festival at Liberty Park in Midtown throughout the weekend. Besides neighborhood parking there are seven designated lots for concert-goers within walking distance to Liberty Park which has about 4,000 spots combined.

Designated parking for BSMF:

  • Liberty Bowl: Red, tan and ADA lots
  • Old Coca Cola Factory on South Hollywood
  • Tobey Park
  • The Shelby County School board
  • City lot at 2540 Avery
  • Christian Brothers University and Maxine Smith Steam Academy

Festival-goers should expect to pay $20-$30 for the lots.

There are other park and ride options near the University of Memphis and downtown. Police say they’ll have about 150-200 officers patrolling the festival and controlling traffic.

There will be no road closures but police say if you’re driving in the area expect some traffic delays and be patient. Police also recommend drivers park in well-lit areas and avoid having any valuables in their cars.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jody Moyt
Victim of fatal Sam Cooper stabbing identified as Lafayette’s Music Room Chef
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins
Grizzlies players offer to pay head coach Taylor Jenkins’ $15K fine
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Escaped Desoto Co. inmates were captured while working in Memphis restaurant, says DCSD

Latest News

BSMF parking and security
Breakdown of parking and security for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park
Porchfest 2022
Cooper-Young holds 2nd Annual Porchfest event
Shelby Farms Park Greeline
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend
Memphis Auto Show features 250 new cars, impressive safety features (2021)
Memphis International Auto Show returns to Bluff City convention center