Bluff City Life: Tues., 19 Apr

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Advanced Wound Care from SweetBio

Courtesy of Sweetbio

Complicated Wounds Simplified with SweetBio

Kayla Rodriguez Graff, MBA | Co-Founder & CEO of Sweet Bio | sweetbio.com

Isaac Rodriguez, PhD | Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of SweetBio sweetbio.com

At-Home Covid & Flu Vaccinations

Melanie A. Keller, RN, BSN, MHA | President & CEO of Meritan, Apelah & Generations, Inc.

Sponsored by Meritan, Apelah & Generations, Inc.

Nikki’s Simple Kitchen

Stephanie Lurry | Owner & Executive Chef of Nikki’s Simple Kitchen

Supporting Entrepreneurs Like SweetBio

Jessica Taveau | President & CEO of Epicenter | epicentermemphis.org

Monica Skipper | Vice President & Global Brand & Reputation of FedEx | fedex.com

How to Identify Toxic Work Cultures

John Mattone | CEO & Co-Founder of Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching

Inspiring Ways to Embrace Sustainability

Marti Skold-Jordan | Tractor Supply

Whet Thursdays at Metal Museum

Portia White | Events Coordinator for Metal Museum

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

