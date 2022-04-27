Bluff City Life: Tues., 19 Apr
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Advanced Wound Care from SweetBio
Complicated Wounds Simplified with SweetBio
Kayla Rodriguez Graff, MBA | Co-Founder & CEO of Sweet Bio | sweetbio.com
Isaac Rodriguez, PhD | Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of SweetBio sweetbio.com
At-Home Covid & Flu Vaccinations
Melanie A. Keller, RN, BSN, MHA | President & CEO of Meritan, Apelah & Generations, Inc.
Stephanie Lurry | Owner & Executive Chef of Nikki’s Simple Kitchen
Supporting Entrepreneurs Like SweetBio
Jessica Taveau | President & CEO of Epicenter | epicentermemphis.org
Monica Skipper | Vice President & Global Brand & Reputation of FedEx | fedex.com
How to Identify Toxic Work Cultures
John Mattone | CEO & Co-Founder of Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching
Inspiring Ways to Embrace Sustainability
Marti Skold-Jordan | Tractor Supply
Whet Thursdays at Metal Museum
Portia White | Events Coordinator for Metal Museum
