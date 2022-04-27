Bluff City Life: Tues., 19 Apr

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Advanced Wound Care from SweetBio

Complicated Wounds Simplified with SweetBio

Kayla Rodriguez Graff, MBA | Co-Founder & CEO of Sweet Bio | sweetbio.com

Isaac Rodriguez, PhD | Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of SweetBio sweetbio.com

At-Home Covid & Flu Vaccinations

Melanie A. Keller, RN, BSN, MHA | President & CEO of Meritan, Apelah & Generations, Inc.

Nikki’s Simple Kitchen

Stephanie Lurry | Owner & Executive Chef of Nikki’s Simple Kitchen

Supporting Entrepreneurs Like SweetBio

Jessica Taveau | President & CEO of Epicenter | epicentermemphis.org

Monica Skipper | Vice President & Global Brand & Reputation of FedEx | fedex.com

How to Identify Toxic Work Cultures

John Mattone | CEO & Co-Founder of Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching

Inspiring Ways to Embrace Sustainability

Marti Skold-Jordan | Tractor Supply

Whet Thursdays at Metal Museum

Portia White | Events Coordinator for Metal Museum

