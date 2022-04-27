Bluff City Life: Mon., 18 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight
Ian K. Smith, MD | Author of “Plant Power” | doctoriansmith.com
Ideas for Kicking Off Spring on the Trails
Brandi Horton | Vice President of Communications for Rails-To-Trails-Conservancy | railstotrails.org/celebratetrails
New Book Examines The Issues of Fertility & IVF
Christina McClelland | Author of “A Circle of Chalk” | christinamcclellandbooks.com
Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Fixing a Broken Healthcare System
Dr. Rushika Fernandopulle | Chief Innovation Officer of OneMedical | onemedical.com
Shawn Martin | Executive Vice President & CEO of American Academy of Family Physicians | aafp.org
Sugarless French Silk Brownies
Jayne J. Jones | No Sugar Baker | nosugarbaker.com
James D. Eason, MD | Program Director of the James D. Eason Transplant Institute at Methodist University Hospital | methodisthealth.org
Chef Jamie Gwen | Former Masterchef Judge & Celebrity Chef
