Bluff City Life: Mon., 18 April

Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight

Ian K. Smith, MD | Author of “Plant Power” | doctoriansmith.com

Ideas for Kicking Off Spring on the Trails

Brandi Horton | Vice President of Communications for Rails-To-Trails-Conservancy | railstotrails.org/celebratetrails

New Book Examines The Issues of Fertility & IVF

Christina McClelland | Author of “A Circle of Chalk” | christinamcclellandbooks.com

No More B.A.D. Mondays

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Fixing a Broken Healthcare System

Dr. Rushika Fernandopulle | Chief Innovation Officer of OneMedical | onemedical.com

Shawn Martin | Executive Vice President & CEO of American Academy of Family Physicians | aafp.org

Sugarless French Silk Brownies

Jayne J. Jones | No Sugar Baker | nosugarbaker.com

Donate Life Month

James D. Eason, MD | Program Director of the James D. Eason Transplant Institute at Methodist University Hospital | methodisthealth.org

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Spring Eats & Treats

Chef Jamie Gwen | Former Masterchef Judge & Celebrity Chef

