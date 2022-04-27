Apartment tenant charged in shooting of maintenance man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is charged following a shooting incident, injuring her maintenance man over an alleged theft.

On April 21, Memphis police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 763 Decatur Street.

According to police documents, Tierra Thomas accused a maintenance man, who was doing repairs inside her apartment unit, of stealing.

Documents state that Thomas, along with an unknown male then approached two maintenance men and identified the maintenance man accused of theft to the unknown male. The unknown male allegedly brandished a gun and opened fire shooting one of the maintenance men multiple times.

Several bullets also struck a nearby apartment that was occupied by a one adult and four juveniles, but they were not struck by the gunfire, according to report.

Tierra Thomas is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police say the alleged shooter has not been identified.

If you have any information about this case you can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 901-528-CASH

