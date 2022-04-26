Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Harris has had no close contact with the president, per her office.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR tests, the White House reported Tuesday.

Vice President Harris is asymptomatic and planning to isolate and work from home, according to the statement from her office. The statement also said that she has had no close contact with President Biden or First Lady Jill Biden because of travel. Harris returned to Washington, D.C on Monday afternoon after spending the weekend in Los Angeles, California. She did not have any public events while in California.

The full statement reads:

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Kirsten Allen

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Brush
Man charged in road rage stabbing death
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death
Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee

Latest News

A Mid-South rape victim is taking her fight to Nashville to force what's called "truth in...
Tennessee truth in sentencing bill awaits governor’s signature
Gov. Lee signs bill, restricts teams transgender students can play on
Gov. Lee signs bill, restricts teams transgender students can play on
‘Truth in sentencing’ bill eliminates parole for some felony crimes
‘Truth in sentencing’ bill eliminates parole for some felony crimes
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?