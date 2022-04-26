Tracking your Memphis in May Music Fest forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will build into the Mid-South today and will remain over the region through early Thursday. As a result, cool and dry conditions are expected to occur across the area through mid-week.

The high will shift off to the east on Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures are a more active pattern for the end of the week.

It does not appear to be a wash out at this time. It should just be off and on chances for showers.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms.

While it’s best to have rain gear on hand to watch your favorite artists, the show will go on if safety allows. If severe weather moves through the area during the festival, there is a severe weather plan in place.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to possibly mid 80s for highs.

MIM Music Fest Forecast as of 4 AM Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor, so stay tuned for updates!

