Tennessee lawmakers closer to approving governor’s education funding plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are inching closer to making a major change in how the state’s public schools are funded.

Gov. Bill Lee’s funding formula plan, known as the Tennessee Investment and Student Achievement program, or TISA, cleared two key committees Tuesday and will go to the full House and Senate for a final vote as soon as this week.

The funding formula was approved by the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

Only 11% of Memphis-Shelby County Schools students are performing at grade level, according to the most recent state test scores.

“That’s horrible, and that’s our reality. That’s where we are right now,” said Ashlyn Sparks, a former teacher who now works with the Memphis Lift, a parent education group.

Sparks puts much of the blame on the state’s current funding formula, known as the Basic Education Program (BEP), which she says fails to meet the needs of students, especially those who struggle to learn.

“There are so many unique needs of students,” said Sparks. “Whether it’s mental health, whether it’s wraparound services, whether it’s physical health that this pandemic has either created or brought to light, and now is the time to fund student need. Now is the time to address those issues.”

That’s what the governor says his funding formula will do, by tying the amount of money each district receives to the unique needs of its students.

Under the plan, the state provides a base amount for each student and then adds money depending on the unique characteristics of each student.

Schools would get more funding for each student who is economically disadvantaged, has a disability, is an English language learner, or who is gifted, for instance.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools is projected to get about $113 million in additional funding under the governor’s plan, according to Tennessee education commissioner Penny Schwinn.

But critics say the numbers may not be reliable.

“I just think the math of this can get challenged and there’s some warning signs that we should look at,” said State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville.

Yarbro says the governor’s plan shuffles money around instead of actually adding more money to schools.

“Fundamentally we’re doing a lot of reallocating in this formula and I’m not sure that’s really the biggest problem we have,” said Yarbro.

But supporters of TISA, like Ashlyn Sparks, say it’s a big improvement over BEP and will provide parents with more transparency.

“If it’s not perfect, let’s come back next year and fix what needs to be fixed,” Sparks said. “But children can’t wait anymore. Time’s up for children.”

