Senatobia Police Department addresses viral video of arrest

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Senatobia Police Department is addressing a video which has been circulating on social media.

Police say last week officers responded to a disturbance call in the Senatobia Housing Authority area.

Body camera footage shows several residents in the street, one saying kids hit her car.

The clip then jumps to residents pointing and saying, “That’s him over there… he got a gun.”

This is when officers approached Andre Burton, 31, who they said smelled like marijuana and appeared to be intoxicated; one officer begins to conducted a search.

The video shows another officer get involved.

Police say they used the “inner forearm strike” move which they say was justified because Burton refused to comply and “repeatedly” reached for his pockets.

In the video you see Burton go down on the hood of the patrol car.

Police say Burton hit his own head on the hood. Burton was handcuffed, and cocaine was found near his feet.

One of Burton’s family members provided another view of the scene from a nearby surveillance camera. It shows an officer hitting Burton several times on the head.

“Put my hand behind my back and kicking my legs from under me and start elbowing me and start using unnecessary force behind my head, punching me and elbow me in my head… No ma’am I didn’t have no weapon, no nothing,” said Burton.

Burton says he had been drinking, but was leaving his mother’s house and was headed home when all of this happened.

Police say no injuries were observed at the time of Burton’s arrest.

He’s charged with public drunkenness, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-failure to comply, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

