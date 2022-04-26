School crossing guard hit by vehicle while helping students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for a woman accused of hitting a school crossing guard with her vehicle and fleeing Monday morning.

Police say the hit and run crash occurred just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of North McLean Boulevard and Faxon Avenue in front of Snowden School.

A crossing guard was assisting students crossing the street at the time of the crash. The driver fled the scene, traveling southbound on McLean, says investigators.

The crossing guard was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police are searching for a white Toyota Camry driven by a black female.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

