Navigating the housing market as prices skyrocket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The housing market continues to be difficult to navigate. With all cash offers and rising mortgage rates, the average home buyer is at a disadvantage.

Commercial Mortgage Broker Jake Clopton, founder of Clopton Capital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the current trends in the housing market, along with some strategies to compete with commercial investors buying up properties.

“The rise in of commercial investors into the single-family home market is one reason individual homebuyers are seeing such a spike in prices,” explains Clopton. “Because rents are skyrocketing, it is providing an incentive for investors who plan to rent out the homes they buy.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

