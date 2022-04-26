Advertise with Us
Navigating the housing market as prices skyrocket

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The housing market continues to be difficult to navigate. With all cash offers and rising mortgage rates, the average home buyer is at a disadvantage.

Commercial Mortgage Broker Jake Clopton, founder of Clopton Capital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the current trends in the housing market, along with some strategies to compete with commercial investors buying up properties.

“The rise in of commercial investors into the single-family home market is one reason individual homebuyers are seeing such a spike in prices,” explains Clopton. “Because rents are skyrocketing, it is providing an incentive for investors who plan to rent out the homes they buy.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

