‘Modest Mouse’ cancels BSMF performance, band member COVID-19 positive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Modest Mouse will not be performing this weekend at BSMF, says band media contact.

Modest Mouse was scheduled to perform Sunday just before Weezer on the Terminix Stage according to BSMF website.

The band reported on social media Monday that lead singer, Isaac Brock, tested positive for COVID-19.

Action News 5 has reached out to BSMF on if and when a substitute band will be announced.

We're sorry to say that after suddenly feeling ill, Isaac tested positive for Covid-19 this evening, shortly before we... Posted by Modest Mouse on Monday, April 25, 2022

