Mild and dry pattern in place for now but rain chances will return soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is firmly in place across the Mid-South keeping skies clear and temperatures mild. It will soon move east bringing warmer air and increasing clouds and rain chances by the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 80, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

