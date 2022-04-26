Memphis Police investigating skeletal remains found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis police are investigating skeletal remains found after getting a suspicious call Monday night.

Police responded to Crossfield and Holmes road around 11:30 p.m. where they discovered the remains.

Officers say the medical examiner verified the bones found to be human and appear to be from one individual. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

