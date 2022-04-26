Advertise with Us
Man dies in hospital after shooting in South Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died in the hospital overnight following a shooting in South Memphis.

Police say around 12:14 a.m. the man was reportedly shot on Gaston Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with information and tips on the investigation.

