Man dies in hospital after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died in the hospital overnight following a shooting in South Memphis.

Police say around 12:14 a.m. the man was reportedly shot on Gaston Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with information and tips on the investigation.

