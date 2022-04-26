Innocent bystander killed in shooting outside Marshall County club

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Marshall County woman is dead and a suspect is behind bars after the woman was shot and killed outside a club Sunday evening.

Marshall County Sheriff Major Kelly McMillen says an altercation between two people outside Roosevelt’s Club is what led to the shooting. One of the men was severely beaten and decided to return to the club with a gun, according to McMillen.

One of the shots struck and killed 30-year-old Takila Gross who was sitting in a parked vehicle nearby. She died on the scene.

The suspect, Andre Norman, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. McMillen says additional charges are pending.

The man accused of beating Norman was not charged.

We are working to get Norman’s mugshot from Marshall County investigators. Check back for updates.

