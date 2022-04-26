Advertise with Us
Inmate escapes Benton County Jail during work detail

Escaped Benton County inmate George Hunsucker
Escaped Benton County inmate George Hunsucker(Benton County Sheriff's Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi inmate is on the run after escaping Benton County Jail Monday afternoon.

Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby says George Hunsucker was on a work detail at the time of his escape.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. in a small white car with a woman in the Hickory Flat area.

Anyone with information on Hunsucker’s location is asked to call Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 662-224-8941.

