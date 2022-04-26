Inmate escapes Benton County Jail during work detail

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi inmate is on the run after escaping Benton County Jail Monday afternoon.

Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby says George Hunsucker was on a work detail at the time of his escape.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. in a small white car with a woman in the Hickory Flat area.

Anyone with information on Hunsucker’s location is asked to call Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 662-224-8941.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.