Inmate escapes Benton County Jail during work detail
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi inmate is on the run after escaping Benton County Jail Monday afternoon.
Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby says George Hunsucker was on a work detail at the time of his escape.
He was last seen around 4 p.m. in a small white car with a woman in the Hickory Flat area.
Anyone with information on Hunsucker’s location is asked to call Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 662-224-8941.
