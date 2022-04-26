Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in...
FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Watch: Steven Taylor last seen Jan. 27
Shooting victim found in Mississippi ditch identified as missing Memphis man
Jonathan Brush
Man charged in road rage stabbing death
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Quintuple stabbing: Family says victim’s brother is responsible for killing 2, injuring 3 others
Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death
Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee

Latest News

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is helping bring forward a class-action lawsuit against Wells...
Lawsuit claims Wells Fargo discriminated against Black mortgage applicants
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd death won’t be livestreamed
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is helping bring forward a class-action lawsuit against Wells...
Discrimination lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms