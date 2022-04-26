Grizzlies players offer to pay head coach Taylor Jenkins’ $15K fine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Backing their own and showing some true team spirit, some Grizzlies players have said they want to pay Coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine but he insists he’ll pay for it himself, according to the Washington Post.

The NBA fined Jenkins after he criticized the officiating in Game 4 following the Grizzlies’ loss to the Timberwolves.

Game 4 was a very close game with the Grizzlies losing to the Timberwolves by one point.

Officially tying the series two to two.

Saturday’s loss isn’t what everyone is talking about but rather the coach’s comments after the game.

“In my opinion, one of the most poorly officiated games in my NBA career,” said Jenkins. “All five of our starters are borderline fouled out in the first quarter. Ten plus foul difference, 40 free throws. Yeah, some things we gotta clean up and get better at. But I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant, um, officiated game.”

Because of those comments, he has to pay the NBA $15,000 for the post-game comments.

During Game 4, the Grizzlies were hit with 33 fouls and shot 25 free throws to Memphis, a major difference in comparison to the T-Wolves.

Now we got the chance to catch up with the coach Jenkins before tonight’s game and he says there’s no time to concentrate on the fouls. The team needs to play better.

”We’ve got to learn from this. Where we’re making our mistakes,” said Jenkins. “We’re making fouls we’ve got to correct. When teams are shooting from the Free throw line it slows down our pace. We faced these moments in the regular season but now in a tight series where this is a big emphasis. we’ve got to learn from it and counteract it.”

Other than a couple of technical fouls, it’s the first big fine in Jenkins’ head coaching career. With the series tied, the Grizz have another chance to catch the win with Tuesday night’s home game.

Before Game 5 there will be a plaza party for two hours in the FedExForum. There will be everything from live music to face painting. We’ll have team coverage later this evening.

