Dry pattern through Thursday & warming temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooler today but lots of sunshine. Below average temperatures will be in place for the next couple of days, but temperatures will gradually warm through late week. The forecast will remain dry through Thursday with rain chances arriving Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 40s. While not expected to be widespread, a patchy, light frost is possible late tonight across portions of West Tennessee.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 50 degrees.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures near 80, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

